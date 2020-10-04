More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot third highest-paid actress in 2020

Gadot made the bulk of her $31.5 million from the Netflix film “Red Notice” in a year that traditional cinema has been gravely affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Oct. 4, 2020
“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot. Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons.
“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot. Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot made $31.5 million in 2020, earning her third place on Forbes’ list of this year’s highest-paid Hollywood actresses.

The bulk of her earnings, the magazine said, came from $20 million for her role in the Netflix film “Red Notice.”

The closure of most movie theaters due to the coronavirus crisis had led studios to postpone the release of some films, the magazine noted, including “Wonder Woman 1984,” the sequel to the hit movie “Wonder Woman” that catapulted Gadot to international fame. Originally slated to be released in December 2019, it is now set to hit screens this Dec. 25.

As such, Forbes noted, most of the actresses on the list made their earnings via TV shows or streaming services. These include Sofia Vergara, who topped the list with $43 million for her role in “Modern Family”, and “Grey’s Anatomy” actress Ellen Pompeo, who came in eighth place with $19 million. The exceptions to this were Angelina Jolie (No. 2 with $35.5 million) and Emily Blunt (No. 6 with $22.5 million), who made their money largely from more traditional films.

In the 12 months leading up to June 2020, the 10 highest-paid actresses combined earned $254 million—20 percent less than the previous year and far less than the $545.5 million earned this year by the 10 highest-earning male actors.

This year’s appearance on the Forbes list wasn’t a first for Gadot: back in 2017, she topped the list with earnings of $1.4 billion.

This article first appeared in ISRAEL21c.

Arts and Entertainment Media
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin