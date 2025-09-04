At Vatican, Herzog urges faith leaders to press for Gaza hostages’ release

( Sept. 4, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, during a meeting with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Thursday, urged faith leaders to unite in calling for the release of the hostages held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza for 699 days.

“Israel is doing everything possible to bring home the hostages held in brutal captivity by Hamas,” Herzog wrote in an Italian-language social media post following the meeting with the head of the Catholic Church.

In his statement, the Israeli head of state urged all “leaders of faith and goodwill” to unite in demanding the immediate release of the captives as a “first and essential step toward a better future for the entire region.

“Israel longs for a day when the peoples of the Middle East, the children of Abraham, will live together in peace, cooperation and hope,” he said.

Herzog reaffirmed Jerusalem’s commitment to protecting religious freedom, supporting Christian communities and promoting stability across the region. Herzog also applauded the pontiff’s global leadership in combating hatred and promoting peace worldwide.

“I look forward to deepening our cooperation for a better future of justice and compassion,” the president of the Jewish state added.

The one-day visit, made at the invitation of the pope, focused on the effort to secure the return of the 48 hostages, the struggle against global antisemitism and the safeguarding of Christian communities across the Middle East, Herzog’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The president was also scheduled to meet with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and tour the Vatican Archives and Library.

Herzog attended the first American pope’s inauguration in May. Last week, Leo issued an appeal to end the war on Hamas, calling for a truce, the release of the captives and boosting humanitarian aid to Gaza.