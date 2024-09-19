Austin: US support for Israel ‘unwavering’ amid Iran threats

( Sep. 19, 2024 / JNS)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke overnight Wednesday with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant to review regional security developments.

Austin “reiterated unwavering U.S. support for Israel in the face of threats from Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Iran’s other regional partners,” and “emphasized the U.S. commitment to deterring regional adversaries and efforts to de-escalate tensions across the region,” according to a readout provided by Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder.

The secretary also “reaffirmed the priority of achieving a Gaza ceasefire deal that will bring home hostages held by Hamas, and an enduring diplomatic resolution to the conflict on the Israel-Lebanon border that will allow civilians on both sides to return to their homes.”

Gallant said that he discussed with Austin the “strategic, regional picture,” and briefed the Pentagon chief “on IDF operations in the southern and northern arenas, focusing on Israel’s defense against Hezbollah threats.

“I expressed my appreciation to the Secretary for his unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and contribution to the U.S.-Israel alliance,” the minister said.

During a telephone conversation on Monday, Gallant told Austin that time was running out for an agreed-upon de-escalation with Hezbollah.

“The possibility of a settlement in the north is passing. Hezbollah continues to tie itself to Hamas. The direction is clear,” said Gallant.

On Thursday morning, eight people were wounded when two anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon struck the Ramim Ridge area of Israel’s Upper Galilee.

On Wednesday, in the second wave of such incidents, communications devices used by Hezbollah terrorists exploded across the group’s stronghold in Beirut and in Southern Lebanon.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, at least 20 Hezbollah operatives were killed and some 450 were wounded.

On Tuesday, more than 2,700 Hezbollah members were wounded and at least 12 were killed across Lebanon when their pagers exploded, with the terrorist organization saying it held Israel “fully responsible.”

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attacks.