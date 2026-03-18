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Aidan Segal

Daniel Kovalik, an international human-rights professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, on RT America news talking about the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue in Pittsburgh in October 2018. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
The absurdity of a human-rights professor’s anti-Semitism
The anti-Zionist talking points of Daniel Kovalik, an international human-rights professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, are long exhausted and long discredited.
Feb. 3, 2022
Aidan Segal
Jewish Voice for Peace
Opinion
The strange myth of Red Zion
Dec. 28, 2021
Aidan Segal
A candlelit vigil for the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue shooting victims. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
American Jewish identity, three years after the Tree of Life shooting
Oct. 27, 2021
Aidan Segal
Tree of Life Or L'Simcha Synagogue Crowd Pittsburgh
Opinion
The hardest blow? To speak the truth
It’s not uncharacteristic of student newspapers to employ reporters who distort what Israel does or columnists who demonize what Israel is.
Jun. 25, 2021
Aidan Segal
Mellon Institute of Carnegie Mellon University
Opinion
Pittsburgh universities must adopt the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism
After the city saw worst incident of anti-Jewish violence on American soil, schools can, at the very least, lessen the burden for students by acknowledging this all-too-real threat.
May. 24, 2021
Aidan Segal