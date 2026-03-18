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Albert Pinhasov

American businessman and investor Sheldon Adelson arrives at a dedication ceremony for a new Faculty of Medicine at Ariel University in the West Bank, on Aug. 19, 2018. Photo by Ben Dori/Flash90.
Opinion
The Adelson legacy live will live on
Sheldon contributed much to Ariel University, but I believe his greatest contribution was not material, but moral. Time and time again, he gave us hope, vision, determination and strength.
Jan. 17, 2021
Albert Pinhasov