More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

GOP, Dem lawmakers back Israel, American Jews at ZOA meeting

“The dehumanization of Jews in rhetoric, through the use of violence, attacking Jews at synagogue or yeshiva—too many people think it’s okay,” said Rep. Mike Lawler.

Andrew Bernard
2026 ZOA Washington mission Cruz
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) speaks at the Zionist Organization of America’s Capitol Hill Advocacy Mission, June 9, 2026. Credit: ZOA.
(Jun. 10, 2026 / JNS)

Republican and Democratic members of Congress reiterated their support for Israel and the American Jewish community at the Zionist Organization of America’s fly-in to Washington on Tuesday.

Representatives and senators, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Reps. Laura Gillen (D-N.Y.), Josh Gottheimer (D-N.Y.), George Lattimer (D-N.Y.), Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.), Randy Fine (R-Fla.) and Clay Fuller (R-Ga.), called for a stronger U.S.-Israel relationship and condemned the rise in Jew-hatred in the United States.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) said that antisemites now include office-holders in both parties and referred to Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, who would go on to win his primary election later that evening.

“The fact that we have elected officials in the halls of Congress who traffic in this bulls*** should outrage every single one of us in this room,” Lawler said. “You literally have somebody running on the ballot today in Maine with a Nazi tattoo.”

“The dehumanization of Jews in rhetoric, through the use of violence, attacking Jews at synagogue or yeshiva—too many people think it’s okay,” Lawler said. “Let me be clear. Not on my f***ing watch.”

Morton Klein, ZOA’s national president, told JNS that the nearly 200 members of the group who came to Washington to speak with their members of Congress were focused on preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, supporting legislation to fight Jew-hatred and urging government agencies to refer to the “West Bank” as Judea and Samaria.

“The most important issues I think every Jew in America feels is Iran and antisemitism,” Klein said. “We do have people supporting the Jewish people in Congress, and of course almost all these members of Congress and the Senate, almost none of them are Jewish, and yet they were stronger than almost any Jew I know.”

Klein told JNS that the leaders of American Jewish groups and Israeli politicians held much of the blame for declining support for Israel in the United States by failing to condemn the claims of the Palestinian Authority.

“The Israeli leadership and the Jewish leadership has not fought back properly to make clear the horrific lie of genocide, the horrific lie of apartheid, the horrific lie that we stole land,” Klein said. “We have not done our job of fighting these lies by Jew-haters.”

“The worst you’ll hear the Israeli leaders and even Jewish leaders say is ‘they’re not a partner for peace,’” he said. “You’ll never hear them say, ‘They’re Nazi-like monsters, who want to kill every Jew.’ So we are partially to blame—we Jews and Israeli officials are partially to blame for this enormous surge in hatred against Jews by not pushing back.”

U.S.-Israel Relations
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
EXPLORE JNS
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of "Operation Epic Fury," May 21, 2026. Credit: Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer/U.S. Air Force.
U.S. News
US military attacks Iran again
CENTCOM stated that the strikes are “in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression.”
June 10, 2026
Individuals holding up graduation caps. Credit: olia danilevich/Pexels.
U.S. News
UC San Diego ‘deeply disappointed’ after anti-Israel graduation protest at medical school commencement
“The graduating student’s display included imagery that many people associate with antisemitism and that caused pain and concern,” a university spokesman told JNS.
June 10, 2026
Council on American-Islamic Relations executive director Nihad Awad speaks during a press conference to support U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Capitol Hill March 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Groups urge Congress to pass bill designating CAIR as terror org
“If CAIR does not meet the criteria for designation, it is difficult to understand why specially designated global terrorist sanctions exist,” stated the groups led by the Middle East Forum.
June 10, 2026
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court
U.S. News
Former Taliban commander sentenced to 42 years for journalist kidnapping, deadly attacks on US troops
Haji Najibullah, who led Taliban fighters in Afghanistan’s Wardak Province, admitted to helping kidnap a New York Times reporter and supporting attacks that killed three American soldiers.
June 10, 2026
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a crime reduction press conference at the Farwell Recreation Center in Detroit, Aug. 16, 2021. Credit: City of Detroit.
U.S. News
Michigan appeals court overturns conviction tied to Whitmer kidnap plot
A unanimous ruling found that kidnapping does not qualify as a “violent felony” under Michigan’s anti-terrorism law, ordering a new trial for Wolverine Watchmen member Joseph Morrison.
June 10, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Gavel, Court
U.S. News
Justice Dept indicts eight tied to University of Michigan in alleged anti-Israel intimidation conspiracy
“These alleged threats and attempts to terrorize government officials, businesses and the Jewish Federation are anti-American,” the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan stated.
June 10, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Parte de un misil balístico iraní se observa cerca del moshav Vered Yericho, en el desierto de Judea, tras ser disparado contra Israel, el 8 de junio de 2026. Foto: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
JNS TV / Meira K Show
Did Iran outsmart Israel and the US? The strategy behind its latest attack
June 10, 2026 09:39 AM
Meira K
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
On marathons and mitzvahs
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon is compromised
Moshe Phillips