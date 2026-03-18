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Alberto M. Fernandez

Afghanis run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 plane as it departs from Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 16, 2021. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
The Taliban are the future
Following the sudden collapse of the Afghan government and military, the danger we face now is not that of a failed state, but of a successful one, run by a jihadist group closely allied with Al-Qaeda.
Aug. 17, 2021
Alberto M. Fernandez
Drone footage of the aftermath of the explosions in Beirut, Aug. 5, 2020. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
Lebanon’s ‘Year Zero’
Aug. 9, 2021
Alberto M. Fernandez