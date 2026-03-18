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Ali Hajizade

Flags of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Israel near Nariman Narimanov station in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Oct. 6, 2020. Credit: Aykhan Zayedzadeh via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Malignant Iranian activity in the South Caucasus
Tehran uses a chorus of local useful idiots to spread and promote its narratives, as well as to attack opponents.
Apr. 4, 2023
Ali Hajizade