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Amir Avivi

Thousands of Israelis rally against the Israeli government's planned judicial reforms, in Tel Aviv on Jan. 21, 2023. Photo by Gili Yaari /Flash90.
Opinion
The national security implications of the revolt against judicial reform
Some of my fellow generals have crossed the red line.
Feb. 16, 2023
Amir Avivi
The Dagan (foreground) and Tamar (background) neighborhoods of Efrat in Judea, Nov. 10, 2020. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90.
Opinion
A new Judea and Samaria policy will promote security
Dec. 12, 2022
Amir Avivi
Illustrative: An oil tanker on the open sea. Credit: Igor Karasi/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Iran is seeking to expand its power over global trade
Oct. 6, 2022
Amir Avivi
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Yerevan, Armenia, to take part in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Oct. 1, 2019. Credit: Gevorg Ghazaryan/Shutterstock.
Opinion
The emerging unholy alliance between Russia, Turkey and Iran
Vladmir Putin’s summit in Tehran is a bad sign for the United States, Israel and the West in general.
Jul. 25, 2022
Amir Avivi
Opinion
Israeli security establishment agrees: Iran deal is a strategic calamity
The attempt to politicize basic facts about the fatally flawed agreement with Iran will compromise Israel’s security and its founding principle to reserve the right for self-defense.
Apr. 12, 2022
Amir Avivi
IDF forces during a training exercise near Katzrin in the Golan Heights, Aug. 31, 2021. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel must put down the pen and pick up the sword
It is time to shed the failed concept of the Kellogg-Briand Pact.
Mar. 10, 2022
Amir Avivi
Negotiators meet in Vienna to discuss the Iran nuclear deal, May 2021. Source: Enrique Mora/European External Action Service/Twitter.
Opinion
Is the US headed towards a bad deal with Iran?
What is needed is a totally different agreement from the JCPOA—one that meaningfully guarantees that Tehran will never have the capability to produce nuclear weapons.
Dec. 30, 2021
Amir Avivi
Israelis participate in a march to celebrate Israel's 71st Independence Day, near Havat Gilad, in Judea and Samaria, on May 9, 2019. Photo by Hillel Maeir/Flash90.
Opinion
New ideas for achieving Israeli-Palestinian peace are long overdue
It’s tragic how little conversation there has been on the various models of autonomy and self-governance for the Palestinian Arabs that can be employed to achieve peace and prosperity.
Nov. 9, 2021
Amir Avivi
The former U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem, July 19, 2009. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Dividing Jerusalem 101
The U.S. administration is putting immense pressure on the Israeli government to allow the reopening of the consulate in the heart of the Jewish state’s capital.
Oct. 31, 2021
Amir Avivi
Afghanis run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 plane as it departs from Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 16, 2021. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
As Afghanistan collapses, Israel learns the value of international ‘security guarantees’
Guarantees on paper, as diplomatically wordsmithed as they may be, have proved meaningless.
Sep. 12, 2021
Amir Avivi
Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas and party members at their headquarters in Tamra on election night, March 23, 2021. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
Israel’s government cannot rely on the Muslim Brotherhood
Any coalition that depends on support from Ra’am and the Joint Arab List endangers the country’s national security.
Jun. 2, 2021
Amir Avivi
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