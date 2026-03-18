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Amir Grunhaus

Students with UC Berkeley’s “Bears for Israel” hold a counter-demonstration at a Students for Justice in Palestine rally in the fall of 2018. Source: “Bears for Israel” via Facebook.
Opinion
A Berkeley student group celebrates anti-Semitic violence
Bears for Palestine thinks it’s appropriate to hold a gala in honor of an intifada.
May. 25, 2022
Amir Grunhaus