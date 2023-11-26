More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The ‘Islamophobia’ industry shills for Hamas

Professors Khaled Beydoun and Sahar Aziz prove why Middle East studies must be debunked and defunded.

Andrew E. Harrod
Pro-Palestinian Day of Rage
Activists at a “Day of Rage,” this one in New York City, attended by anti-Israel organizations, including and in part organized by Students for Justice in Palestine. Credit: A Katz/Shutterstock.
Andrew E. Harrod
Andrew E. Harrod is a Middle East Forum Campus Watch fellow, freelance researcher, and writer, as well as a fellow at The Lawfare Project. He has authored over 100 articles on international relations and politics, with his work appearing in American Thinker, Family Security Matters, FrontPage Magazine, Gatestone Institute, and the Investigative Project on Terrorism, among others. His print articles have been featured in the Middle East Quarterly and the Austrian History Yearbook. His research focuses on international relations, history, and security issues.
(Nov. 26, 2023 / JNS)

Arizona State University law professor Khaled Beydoun joined Rutgers University law professor Sahar Aziz at a Nov. 14 webinar to discuss Beydoun’s book The New Crusades: Islamophobia and the Global War on Muslims. Befitting Aziz’s long record of error-ridden analysis and Beydoun’s dubious harassment claims, the pair painted a bizarre and quite inaccurate picture in which Muslims worldwide are perpetual victims of an undefined phenomenon referred to by the neologism “Islamophobia.”

Yet despite their self-serving delusions of persecution, both Aziz and Beydoun are high-profile scholars who command the respect of their peers, which is in itself a damning indictment of the state of current Middle East studies.

Both Aziz and Beydoun are beneficiaries of the largesse of leftist billionaire George Soros, who among other malfeasances has blamed Jews for bringing antisemitism upon themselves. Aziz is a former Soros Equality Fellow and Beydoun received an Equality Fellowship from Soros’s Open Society Foundation. This appears to have been money well spent. According to his online biography, Beydoun “has emerged as a leading voice on Arab, Middle Eastern and Muslim identity on [sic] the Diversity, Inclusion and Equity (DIE) space, holding trainings at Fortune 100 companies” including Apple, Google and Meta.

Aziz, the director of Rutgers’ Center for Security, Race and Rights (CSRR), hosted Beydoun as part of CSRR’s “Humanizing the ‘Other’ Lecture Series.” Beydoun discussed his book, a global tour d’horizon of “Islamophobia.” He castigated, for example, India, claiming that the country’s 2019 Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is a “central pillar of the structural Islamophobic architecture.” This act gave various non-Muslim South Asian refugees in India an expedited path to Indian citizenship, while Muslim refugees can and do become Indian citizens through preexisting mechanisms. As observers have noted, the United States and other nations also have laws specifying specific refugee provisions for certain groups. Beydoun, in other words, was talking nonsense.

In France, Beydoun found “Islamophobia” present “across the political spectrum.” This, he claimed, was strangely enough the result of France’s “modern literacy” of Islam. In particular, he pointed to France’s long involvement in Algeria, which he called “one of the most brutal colonial experiments in modern history.” Thus, Beydoun claimed, the French “have a greater knowledge of what Islam is and what Muslims have done historically than what an American might have”—an unintentionally damning confirmation that familiarity can indeed breed contempt.

Beydoun cited common French views of Islam, yet made no comment on whether such opinions are merited. He claimed, for example, that “Muslim women are essentially oppressed, lack agency” with respect to Islamic practices like hijab body coverings, without any critical discussion. Therefore, he said, French restrictions on such religious attire is “paternalistic in nature.”

He asserted that the French believe Muslim “men are violent, warmongering, oppressive, patriarchal,” as if such characterizations were self-evidently false. Yet the French are well aware of the fact that people with Muslim backgrounds, who are 8% of the French population, comprise over 60% of the country’s prison population. They likely also know why European Union countries continue to view jihadism as a major terror threat.

As for the U.S., Aziz reiterated the tired refrain that the American government was “targeting Muslim communities” in its fight against jihadism. Yet Beydoun himself confessed why the American authorities’ measures were justified. Hamas, he admitted ever so gently, has “tenuous connections” to many American Muslim organizations through Muslim Brotherhood networks. He was, perhaps, delicately referring to such groups as the Hamas-derived Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

On the bright side, however, “popular media did a good job” covering the 2015 murder of three Muslim University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill students, stated Beydoun. This was an ironic statement, since many, like then-President Barack Obama and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, falsely claimed at the time that the killings were a hate crime. Yet investigations into the killer—atheist Craig Hicks, who was angry over a parking dispute—revealed no anti-Muslim animus, resulting in Hicks’s later 2019 conviction on murder rather than hate-crime charges.

Inevitably, the webinar turned towards Israel’s current military campaign to destroy Hamas in the Gaza Strip following the jihadist organization’s horrific Oct. 7 massacre. Aziz offered the usual apologetics for Hamas, stating that Israel’s self-defense was “disproportionate and brutal” and “genocidal in intent,” even while Israel provides humanitarian aid to Gaza, which Hamas steals while it hides behind civilian human shields. She decried a supposed Israeli “death by starvation policy and death by dehydration policy” that does not exist. She also bashed the massive rally for Israel and against antisemitism in Washington, D.C., which took place the day of the webinar, as a “march for genocide”—even as she sought to defend a genocidal terrorist organization.

Beydoun engaged in similar apologetics, saying, “Islamophobia functions discursively to essentially flatten the people of Palestine as a presumptively terroristic group based on racial and religious identity.” Clearly, besides thinking that a non-existent country called “Palestine” somehow exists because he says it does, Beydoun appears to believe that the only explanation for revulsion at Hamas’s horrific atrocities is anti-Muslim bigotry.

He further added, “It has become more palatable on a broad scale to criminalize and vilify Muslim identity as a consequence of Palestinian identity,” as if the acknowledged Islamic nature of Hamas and the recent antisemitic “protests” supporting it do not reflect badly on Islam itself.

Beydoun also made a now-familiar tendentious comparison to Russia’s war on Ukraine, saying there is a “popular celebration of Ukrainian humanity in ways that have been denied to Palestinian people.” The problem is that Ukrainians never supported or attempted to commit genocide against Russia. Hamas, on the other hand, has enormous popular support among pro-jihad Palestinians, who lead the world in antisemitism. In Gaza, the “Palestinian people” voted Hamas into power in 2006.

Equally absurd was Beydoun’s assertation that “Islamophobia” and antisemitism “are both very kindred forms of bigotry.” This both denies the rampant antisemitism in the Middle East and Muslim communities in Europe and the United States, and equates Jew-hatred with an amorphous term coined to suppress critical examination of Islam.

Aziz echoed Beydoun in her discussion of American academia’s response to the Hamas massacre. “Nearly every university president has issued a statement that has been staunchly in defense of Israel,” she claimed, and “humanized Israelis and empathized with the lost lives and the hostages of Israelis.” Humanizing and empathizing with victims of barbaric terrorism is apparently intolerable to her. She also conveniently erases the vicious antisemitism of students and faculty that has gripped college campuses across the United States, often with little or no pushback from the responsible administrations.

As high-profile representatives of the lucrative “Islamophobia” industry, which is a central feature of contemporary Middle East studies, Aziz and Beydoun peddle antisemitism as righteous anger and terrorism as “resistance.” Both adhere to a worldview that sees people not as individuals possessed of free will, but as members of a hierarchy of victimized groups. They and their fellow travelers should be both intellectually debunked and fiscally defunded.

Hamas IDF Education Gaza Strip Campus Antisemitism Religion Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David