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Avi D. Gordon

John Cheney-Lippold, an associate professor in the American Culture department at the University of Michigan, cited the BDS movement in his September, 2018 decision to withhold a letter of recommendation for a Jewish student seeking to study abroad in Israel. Credit: Screenshot.
Opinion
How alumni are revolutionizing the Israel debate on campus
Alumni can become the missing piece in countering bigotry, bringing years of practical and professional experience to the table.
May. 19, 2019
Avi D. Gordon