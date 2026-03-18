More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Avi Feygin

Avi Feygin

Fliers calling for protests against the Reservists on Duty event at York University in Toronto on Nov. 20, 2019. Courtesy: Friends of the Simon Wiesenthal Center.
Opinion
Anti-Semitism is alive and well at York University in Canada
Rioters pounded on doors and chanted horrible words at Jewish students just because representatives from the Israel Defense Forces’ Reservists on Duty came to speak to anyone willing to hear stories of their time in uniform.
Dec. 24, 2019
Avi Feygin