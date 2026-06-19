Hezbollah will pay ‘very heavy price’ after drone attack kills four soldiers, Netanyahu vows

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday vowed a forceful response after a Hezbollah drone attack in Southern Lebanon killed four IDF soldiers, including Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon.

“I send heartfelt condolences to the families of the commander of the Armored Corps 52nd Battalion, Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, and of three heroic fighters whose names have not yet been cleared for publication,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

“Following the heinous attack by Hezbollah, which is a flagrant violation of the ceasefire, I instructed the IDF last night to strike Hezbollah with force,” the prime minister said.

According to the premier, Israeli forces struck more than 80 terrorist targets and killed dozens of Hezbollah operatives following the attack. The military subsequently targeted Hezbollah command centers in the Bekaa Valley on Friday morning.

Netanyahu said he had held a security assessment with Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

“My directive is clear: Israel will not tolerate attacks on our soldiers or our territory and it will exact a very heavy price from Hezbollah for these attacks,” he said. “The IDF will act to thwart any threat to our forces and our territory.”

The premier also reaffirmed Israel’s intention to maintain its buffer in Southern Lebanon despite international pressure to withdraw.

“Israel will remain in the security zone in Southern Lebanon for as long as necessary for the protection of the communities of the north,” he said.

President Isaac Herzog also extended condolences to the families of the slain soldiers.

“This is a very difficult and painful morning,” Herzog said. “Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon and the additional three fallen soldiers, whose names have not yet been cleared for publication, join a long and unbearably painful list of the daughters and sons who have fallen in defense of our homeland and people.

“Together with the whole of the people of Israel, we embrace their beloved and precious families and send them our heartfelt condolences at this difficult moment,” he added. “May the memory of our heroes be blessed.”