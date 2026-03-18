More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Barry Tigay

Barry Tigay, Ph.D. is a retired psychologist and entrepreneur. Follow him on Twitter @TigayBarry.

An illustrative image of the United Nations General Assembly Hall. Source: DeepAI
Opinion
Trump and the UN
It’s time to get tough.
Jul. 22, 2024
Barry Tigay
Hamas militants attend the funeral of Nidal al-Jaafari in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on August 17, 2017. Nidal al-Jaafari died after a suicide bomber exploded near Hamas militants in the southern Gaza, in what seems to be an ISIS attack against Hamas forces. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90
Opinion
Islamism vs. the world
Oct. 18, 2023
Barry Tigay
Jewish men hold Israeli flags as they enter the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, during Jerusalem Day celebrations on May 18, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
The question of the Jewish nation
Aug. 15, 2023
Barry Tigay
A poster from a protest in London linking the Black Lives Matter movement to the Palestinians, June 2020. Source: Apartheid Off Campus via Facebook.
Opinion
‘Apartheid’ psyops
Everything leftists don’t like is about race. Everyone they don’t like is a racist.
Jul. 17, 2023
Barry Tigay