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Bruce Chudacoff

Click photo to download. Caption: Click photo to download. Caption: Boy Scout Abraham “Avi” Brudoley makes a bonfire. Credit: Maayan Jaffe.
U.S. News
Scouting re-engaging with Reform and Conservative Jewish movements
Nov. 18, 2015
Bruce Chudacoff