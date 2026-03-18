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Chaim Steinmetz

Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz is the Senior Rabbi of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun in New York.

Blood libel Sandomierz Cathedral
Opinion
Blood libels, then and now
Medieval antisemites believed awful things about Jews and that gave them license to do awful things to Jews. The same is true today.
Jul. 2, 2024
Chaim Steinmetz
A panel from the rare medieval Scroll of Esther recently donated to the National Library of Israel. The library announced that it would be viewed online on Feb. 22, 2021. Credit: National Library of Israel.
Opinion
The day after
Mar. 17, 2024
Chaim Steinmetz
Artificial Intelligence
Column
Can ChatGPT write a better sermon?
Mar. 12, 2023
Chaim Steinmetz
Jethro and Moses, as in Exodus 18, watercolor by painter James Tissot between 1896 and 1900. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Even great leaders can miss the obvious
There is greatness even among those with little learning.
Feb. 12, 2023
Chaim Steinmetz
A security guard stands in the empty Hall of Names at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem on April 19, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
The Righteous Among the Nations, then and now
The founding charter of Yad Vashem tasked the new institution with commemorating those “high-minded Gentiles who risked their lives to save Jews” as one of nine founding principles.
Jan. 15, 2023
Chaim Steinmetz
Abraham and Isaac Oil Painting
Opinion
Abraham the Zionist
Genesis makes it clear that Zionism is central to Abraham’s new religious mission.
Nov. 6, 2022
Chaim Steinmetz
Miniature Torah, part of the National Library of Israel collection. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The God of the powerless
There is a dark side to a culture that focuses on winners; it changes the way we see the losers in life, the weak and the powerless.
Sep. 11, 2022
Chaim Steinmetz
Holocaust survivors and Israeli soldiers in Herzliya, Oct. 25, 2021. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Opinion
Survivor’s guilt and the atonement of the innocent
The ‘Eglah Arufah’ is a way of recognizing that guilt feelings have a profound meaning.
Sep. 4, 2022
Chaim Steinmetz
Miniature Torah, part of the National Library of Israel collection. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Where fundamentalism fails
Adherence to the letter of the law makes it harder to hear the voice of God.
Aug. 28, 2022
Chaim Steinmetz
Reciting commemorative prayers from the Hebrew Bible. Credit: kaddishinitiative.com.
Opinion
The power of heroic gratitude
It is in situations of tragedy that gratitude moves from being an ordinary moral obligation to a heroic act of personal transformation.
Aug. 22, 2022
Chaim Steinmetz
Egyptian President Anwar Sadat (left) and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin during a Joint Session of Congress when U.S. President Jimmy Carter announced the results of the Camp David Accords, Sept. 18, 1978. Credit: Warren K. Leffler of U.S. News & World Report, Library of Congress via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
A call for peace, 3,300 years later
Peace is not just another halachic obligation; it is a moral foundation of Judaism.
Aug. 4, 2022
Chaim Steinmetz
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