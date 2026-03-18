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Cheryl Dorchinsky

Cheryl Dorchinsky

Cheryl Dorchinsky is the co-founder and executive director of the Atlanta Israel Coalition.

26th World Zionist Congress
Opinion
Not everyone should sit at the communal table
J Street, which openly takes money from those hostile to Israel, should not have access to funds from the World Zionist Organization.
Jul. 9, 2025
Cheryl Dorchinsky