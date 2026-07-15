More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Med school deans tell House panel they’ve axed anti-Israel, ‘settler colonialism’ courses

Republican lawmakers on the House Committee on Education and Workforce grilled the leaders of three public medical schools over their past diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Andrew Bernard
Walberg
Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.), chair of the House Education and Workforce Committee, during a hearing of the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions about Jew-hatred in unionized workplaces, Sept. 9, 2025. Credit: Courtesy of the House Committee on Education and Workforce.
(July 15, 2026 / JNS)

Republicans on the House Committee on Education and Workforce slammed the leaders of three public medical schools on Tuesday over course offerings that they allege were intended to instill anti-Israel bias rather than teach medical knowledge.

Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.), chairman of the committee, said that the schools’ diversity, equity and inclusion agendas had fostered Jew-hatred.

“It soon became clear that the pervasive antisemitism we were investigating was the result of a deeper problem,” Walberg said. “It was a result of the activist infrastructure that these medical schools themselves had constructed.”

“This infrastructure puts people into categories based on race and identity rather than judging people as individuals,” he said. “It also incites antisemitism, among other hatreds, by labeling Jews as ‘white’ and, therefore, privileged and oppressors.”

The heads of the medical schools at University of Illinois and the San Francisco and Los Angeles campuses of the University of California told lawmakers that they have stopped teaching those courses.

“This course was stopped long before this committee’s inquiry,” said Dr. Steve Dubinett, dean of the UCLA medical school. “We determined that some of the content was not appropriate for a medical school curriculum.”

Dubinett and the other witnesses said that their schools had introduced courses with titles like “Colonialism and the Role of Medicine and Race” and “Race, Science and Hate: The Case of Antisemitism” to teach future doctors about the social determinants of health.

Democrats on the committee criticized the Republican-led hearing for rejecting scientifically established racial health factors, including diseases more prevalent in some minority populations.

“I seem to remember that Tay-Sachs disease affects a particular population, predominantly. Can you tell me which population it affects?” asked Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.).

“It’s more prevalent in Ashkenazi Jews,” replied Dr. Sam Hawgood, UCSF’s chancellor.

The most heated moments in the hearing came when Republicans pressed the medical school leaders on questions about transgender medicine, including whether they would say that only women could become pregnant.

“Transgender men get pregnant. That is your view,” said Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.) in one exchange with Hawgood. “That’s insane.”

Fine then pivoted to asking the deans whether their schools are doing enough to combat Jew-hatred.

“We’re doing a lot in the area of antisemitism and we stand against antisemitism strongly,” Dubinett said. “These issues I take very personally in that not all of my family escaped Europe during the Holocaust.”

U.S. Politics
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
EXPLORE JNS
Royal Canadian Mounted Police
World News
‘Appalling’ rise in violent Jew-hatred in Canada in recent months, B’nai Brith says
Preliminary data for 2026 suggests a volume of antisemitism that is second only to 2023, during which the Oct. 7 attacks occurred, B’nai Brith Canada said.
July 15, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. Capitol Building
U.S. News
Most House Democrats vote to end aid to Israel
Only 93 members of the Democratic caucus opposed an amendment to end aid Israel in a vote that split the Democratic leadership and further revealed one of the sharpest divides in politics on the American left.
July 15, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara at a Constitution, Law and Justice Committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Sept. 30, 2025. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90.
Israel News
Knesset approves law reducing authority of Israeli attorney general
The law negates the binding nature of legal opinions and grants the government the authority to represent its own position in court even if it differs from that of the AG.
July 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Participants in Tzofim of North America's 2006 summer program in Israel. Credit: Courtesy of Tzofim of North America.
U.S. News
‘Undoubtedly worth it': 100 Jewish teens travel to Israel through Tzofim program
Despite ongoing security concerns, families across the United States chose to send their children on the four-week educational trip to strengthen their connection to Israel.
July 15, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Washington attorney general Nick Brown
U.S. News
‘Vital’ for Jewish, black people to talk, have ‘difficult conversations,’ Washington state attorney general says
“We can have difficult conversations,” Nick Brown, the state attorney general who is black, said at an event on Mercer Island that drew Jewish and black leaders, among others.
July 15, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. News
Reform movement urges lawmakers to reject Massie amendment that would end US aid to Israel
“We write from a place of resolute love for the people of Israel and unwavering dedication to strengthening robust Israeli democracy and national security,” Rabbi Jonah Dov Pesner wrote.
July 15, 2026
Trump Rutte NATO Turkey Ankara
JNS TV / The Quad
Is Trump finally done negotiating with Iran?
July 15, 2026 11:27 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Emily Schrader
THE COLUMN
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Jews defeating Jews
Yisrael Medad
Masha Merkulova
Column
If identity is the shield, then advocacy is the sword
Masha Merkulova