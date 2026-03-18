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Daniel Rakov

Russian naval vessels off the coast of Syria. Credit: Mil.ru.
Opinion
The implications of Russia’s new maritime doctrine for Israel
Russia intends to expand its footprint in the Mediterranean and the Middle East. Israel must tread carefully in response.
Sep. 20, 2022
Daniel Rakov
Russian President Vladimir Putin negotiates with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Ukrainian wheat, July 18, 2022. Credit: 42nd Street in Manhattan/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Russia’s threat against the Jewish Agency is an act of political extortion
Jul. 27, 2022
Daniel Rakov
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, left, meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Koby Gideon/GPO.
Opinion
Israel must adjust its Ukraine policy
May. 10, 2022
Daniel Rakov
Putin
Opinion
The Ukraine standoff as a harbinger of broader shifts in the global order
Whether Putin decides to wage war on Ukraine or prefers to adopt the diplomatic path, time seems to be on his side.
Feb. 13, 2022
Daniel Rakov
Then-Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Opinion
Understanding the Russia-Iran-Israel triangle
As Tehran invests efforts to improve relations with Russia, Israel will have to maintain a dialogue with Moscow to safeguard its military and diplomatic freedom of action.
Feb. 10, 2022
Daniel Rakov
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, left, meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Koby Gideon/GPO.
Opinion
Russia or the West: Which should Jerusalem choose?
Israel must not wait for a crisis to break out between Russia and Ukraine to formulate a national strategy regarding relations with Moscow.
Jan. 3, 2022
Daniel Rakov