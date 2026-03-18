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David Fine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participates in a video conference at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem with European leaders to discuss challenges and cooperation between countries in dealing with the coronavirus, March 9, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Anglos can help bridge the Diaspora-Israel gap
The next Israeli government should improve the standing and budget of the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, and set up a permanent joint Israel-Diaspora task force to deal with the current and future crises.
May. 5, 2020
David Fine