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David Gerstman

Tourists take in the view of the Dome of the Rock and Temple Mount from the Mount of Olives platform overlooking the Old City of Jerusalem, on Oct. 11, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
MESA again demonstrates its contempt for Israel
Politicized to the core, dishonest in its claims and contemptuous of academic ideals, the Middle East Studies Association once again illustrates why Middle East studies remains among the most troubled, harmful disciplines.
Dec. 19, 2019
David Gerstman
Boston University College of Arts and Sciences. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Will bias land Sarah Ihmoud a job at Boston University?
Nov. 10, 2019
David Gerstman
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks with Tekeda Alemu, Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the United Nations, before the U.S. Security Council meeting on Mideast issues. Credit: U.N. Photo/Evan Schneider.
Opinion
A week of infamy at the United Nations
Jun. 3, 2018
David Gerstman