More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF kills Hamas terrorist who commanded Oct. 7 kidnappings

Walid Haniyeh was a nephew of slain Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

JNS Staff
Israel troops active in the Gaza Strip on March 24, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Israeli troops active in the Gaza Strip on March 24, 2024. Credit: IDF.
(June 28, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday eliminated a Hamas commander who directed the kidnapping of civilians during the Palestinian terror group’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, the military said on Saturday.

Walid Haniyeh, who served as the deputy commander of a Nukhba Force company in Hamas’s “military wing,” continued to recruit and train terrorists during the past two-and-a-half years of war, according to the statement.

He infiltrated the Jewish state on Oct. 7 and provided “operational instructions to the terrorist cell as they took Israeli civilians hostage into the Gaza Strip,” it stated.

Haniyeh was a nephew of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, whom Israel assassinated in Tehran in July 2024, the IDF added.

The Oct. 10, 2025, truce agreement ended the two-year war in the Gaza Strip that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan “civilians” invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages.

On Friday, the IDF killed three operatives in Hamas’s naval police unit, including the commander in the central camps sector, according to a statement on Sunday.

“Hamas’s naval police operates under Hamas’s military wing and advances and directs terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel,” it noted.

Mansour Sami Mahmoud Shahtout and two other terrorists “were traveling in a vehicle while armed with weapons, and as such posed a threat to IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip,” the army stated.

In a separate airstrike on Wednesday, the IDF killed Abd al-Rahman Maher Abd al-Karim Ziyada, who commanded a Nukhba Force cell and stole an Israeli military vehicle during the Oct. 7 assault, the military said on Sunday.

In an additional strike that day, the IDF eliminated Kamal Mohammad Hamdan Najjar, head of a Hamas tunnel unit in the Khan Yunis area.

The IDF said that throughout the war, both operatives attempted to “advance terrorist attacks against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip.” It added, “The terrorists posed an immediate threat to the troops and were eliminated in precise strikes.”

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the parliament to mark the opening of the new legislative year at the General Assembly of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) on Oct. 1, 2024 in Ankara, Turkey. Photo by Serdar Ozsoy/Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel slams ‘dictator’ Erdoğan after anti-Zionism remarks
The Turkish leader “will pass” while the Jewish state will “remain forever,” said Israel’s Foreign Ministry.
June 28, 2026
JNS Staff
Members of Jerusalem's Armenian community protest outside the Knesset following the Israeli government's diplomatic agreement with Turkey, July 5, 2016. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli government votes to recognize Armenian Genocide
The resolution will also be brought before the Knesset for a vote.
June 28, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Argentinian President Javier Milei meet in Jerusalem on April 19, 2026. Kobi Gideon/GPO.
World News
Argentina’s Milei hosting Isaac Accords summit with Latin American legislators
A right-wing wave has swept across the continent, reshaping alliances with the U.S. and Israel.
June 28, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Israeli President Isaac Herzogn and his wife, Michal, arrive in Iasi, Romania on June 28, 2026. Photo credit: Kobu Gideon/GPO.
World News
Herzog visits Romania to attend Holocaust pogrom memorial
The Israeli president and his wife flew to Iași, where Fascists murdered 13,000 Jews in 1941.
June 28, 2026
JNS Staff
Slain Israel Defense Forces Capt. David Hazutt, 21, from the southern city of Ashkelon. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
IDF soldier killed by Hezbollah terrorist in Southern Lebanon
Capt. David Hazutt is the first soldier to be killed since Jerusalem and Beirut signed a framework agreement on Friday.
June 28, 2026
JNS Staff
Dancers at the Kfar Bikartem tourism and cultural initiative led by the Ministry of Tourism and the Galilee Development Authority, June 2026. Photo by Yariv Weinberg.
Israel News
Free summer tours showcase Druze and Circassian villages in Galilee, Golan
The “Kfar Bikartem” initiative offers guided hikes, culinary experiences, host-family visits and heritage tours aimed at boosting tourism and supporting local communities.
June 28, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV
JNS Summit Day 3: Winning the fight for Israel and the Jewish people
Benny Gantz, JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan S. Tobin, Gilad Erdan, Mosab Hassan Yousef, Nissim Black and leading voices in security, diplomacy, media, law and Jewish communal affairs headline the summit’s third day in Jerusalem.
June 22, 2026 10:01 AM
THE COLUMN
Israeli journalist Amit Segal in Tel Aviv, Sept. 15, 2024. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
Opinion
What you still haven’t been told about the Iran deal
Amit Segal
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
Moral masochism and New York’s Jews
Ben Cohen