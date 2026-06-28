Vienna opens final window for overlooked Holocaust survivors to claim pensions

More than 80 years after the Holocaust, Austria has amended its pension law to allow a small group of previously excluded Holocaust survivors to claim benefits long denied to them because they remained in the country after World War II.

For 87-year-old Chana Belle Thaler of Rehovot, the change may finally correct what supporters call a decades-long injustice.

Born in Austria, Thaler survived the Holocaust as an infant in hiding before returning to Vienna with her mother after the war to search for her father, who had been deported to Auschwitz. They remained in Austria until 1952, trying unsuccessfully to recover family property and secure permission to reunite with relatives in Israel.

Because they stayed beyond Dec. 31, 1949, Thaler was excluded from compensation available to Austrian Holocaust survivors who left the country immediately after the war.

Today, Thaler lives independently in Rehovot. Her son, Eliezer Thaler, told JNS that his mother does not dwell on the past or on the fact that she never received compensation from the Austrian government.

For Shmayah Weinstein of the Central Committee of Jews from Austria, Thaler’s case is exactly the kind of injustice Austria should have corrected long ago.

“People told me, ‘No one will change this law,’” Weinstein told JNS.

After years of advocacy, Weinstein and his organization persuaded Austrian officials to amend the country’s General Social Security Act, extending eligibility for reduced-rate pension buybacks from Dec. 31, 1949, to May 15, 1955—the date of the Austrian State Treaty.

The change could benefit survivors who remained in Austria while searching for relatives, waiting for immigration papers, living in displaced persons camps, recovering from illness or poverty, or trying unsuccessfully to rebuild their lives before eventually emigrating.

A qualifying survivor may be able to purchase Austrian pension insurance at a reduced rate, receive a monthly state pension and become eligible for Pflegegeld, Austria’s nursing-care allowance, as well as retroactive payments if an application is filed by Dec. 31, 2026.

For many elderly survivors, the additional income could help pay for caregivers, medication, home assistance, food delivery and other daily expenses.

A race against time

So far, Weinstein said, only two Austrian Holocaust survivors in Israel have applied under the new provision, and none in the United States.

He is now working to reach Jewish communities, rabbis, social workers, welfare agencies and families in Israel, the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia, Argentina and elsewhere to identify anyone who may qualify.

“In contrast to teachers, the survivors cannot go onto the street and protest; they cannot go to the media and shout and they cannot strike,” Weinstein said. “Many of them are sick, so we have to raise our voice.”

The key question under the new amendment, he explained, is whether a survivor was persecuted as a Jew in Austria or forced to leave because of the Nazi regime and emigrated between Jan. 1, 1950, and May 15, 1955.

Applications submitted by Dec. 31, 2026, may qualify for retroactive pension treatment under the expanded rules. Survivors may still apply after that date but could lose the retroactive financial benefit.

“I always said it doesn’t matter if it will only apply to one survivor,” Weinstein said. “Even if the parliament has to come together in Vienna to give justice to one survivor, they have to do it.”

Austria’s slow reckoning

The injustice the new law seeks to correct dates to the chaotic years after World War II, when many Austrian Jews who survived the Holocaust remained in the country while searching for relatives, recovering from illness, waiting for visas or attempting to reclaim confiscated property before eventually emigrating.

For decades after the war, Austria portrayed itself as Nazi Germany’s “first victim,” a position that obscured the role many Austrians played in the persecution, dispossession and deportation of Jews.

Only in 1991 did Chancellor Franz Vranitzky formally acknowledge Austria’s responsibility. The Austrian National Fund followed in 1995, and the 2001 Washington Agreement addressed looted property, tenancy rights, household goods, personal valuables and gaps in social welfare benefits.

Weinstein said the latest amendment represents another step in Austria’s long process of confronting its past.

The Central Committee of Jews from Austria in Israel continues to assist elderly survivors with administrative questions, pension applications and contacts with Austrian authorities. The Austrian Embassy in Tel Aviv can also help with pension-related documentation, including life certificates and official paperwork.

Anyone who knows an Austrian-born Holocaust survivor—or someone who remained in Austria after liberation and left the country between Jan. 1, 1950, and May 15, 1955—is encouraged to contact the Claims Conference, the Austrian National Fund, the nearest Austrian embassy or consulate, or, in Israel, the Central Committee of Jews from Austria.

The amendment will not restore homes, businesses, works of art or family members lost during the Holocaust. But for the remaining survivors, Weinstein said, it offers something long overdue: official recognition that Austria still owes them an obligation.