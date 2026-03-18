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David Israel

Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit Party, demonstrates outside the Facebook branch in Tel Aviv on July 15, 2021. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Opinion
Who’s afraid of Itamar Ben-Gvir?
Everything you didn’t know about Itamar Ben-Gvir because nobody told you.
Oct. 25, 2022
David Israel