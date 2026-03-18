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Debbie Niderberg

Children and teachers at the Gan Nayot kindergarten in Jerusalem on May 10, 2020. Photo by Yonatan SIndel/Flash90.
Opinion
Teachers must expand their roles amid coronavirus pandemic
One of the most powerful lessons we can model is how we approach challenges. Enabling students to discuss what they cannot do legitimizes those feelings, but thinking about what they still can do helps them focus on what they can control.
Aug. 6, 2020
Debbie Niderberg