More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Deborah Danan

Saadia Dery (right) and Idan Siboni (center) with Alexandroni Brigade comrades. Credit: Courtesy of Idan Siboni.
Features
Life after loss: Broken IDF widow reveals she is pregnant
The men of Saadia Dery’s reserve platoon are doing their best to help Racheli Dery.
Jan. 14, 2025
Deborah Danan
Rockets fired from the Gaza Strip on July 14, 2018. Source: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Opinion
The reality of sirens for children in Israel
May. 7, 2019
Deborah Danan