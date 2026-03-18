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Diana Bletter

Refugee students learning in a SmartAID-equipped smart classroom in Chisinau, Moldova. Courtesy: SmartAID
Features
Israeli organization helps Ukrainian refugee kids get smart classrooms to continue studies
Internet-ready classrooms in neighboring countries allow students fleeing the war to continue learning with their own classmates and teachers.
May. 15, 2022
Diana Bletter