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Edward Jacobs

The “Arbeit Macht Frei” gate at Auschwitz. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Why should we care about Auschwitz?
As much as we may not want to, we must confront the depth of evil, malevolence and moral depravity humanity is capable of.
Jan. 28, 2020
Edward Jacobs