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Elhanan Glat

Rabbi Haim Drukman celebrates the completion of the Six Orders of the Talmud at the Jerusalem International Convention Center, Dec. 30, 2018. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Bidding farewell to the rabbi who defined religious Zionism
One of Rabbi Haim Drukman’s greatest virtues was his connection to the nation of Israel.
Dec. 27, 2022
Elhanan Glat