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Eric Willoughby

Eric Willoughby

Eric Willoughby is a senior at W.A. Hough High School.

North Carolina State Capitol
Opinion
A high school senior on the fight against antisemitism
Legislation can be passed to identify and condemn antisemitism and antisemitic elected officials must be called out.
Feb. 25, 2024
Eric Willoughby