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Ethan Soifer

Ethan Soifer

Ethan Soifer is a researcher focusing on U.S. and Israeli national security policy.

Acting President of the Israeli Supreme Court Uzi Vogelman and fellow justices arrive at a hearing in Jerusalem on June 18, 2023. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Security issues should not be decided by the courts
Israel must be allowed to achieve its war aims without being constricted by improper judicial intervention.
Jul. 23, 2024
Ethan Soifer