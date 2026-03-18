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Eyal Ben-Ari

Japanese soldiers from the 22nd Infantry Regiment of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force train in urban assault with U.S. soldiers in October 2008, during a bilateral exercise at Fort Lewis's Leschi Town. Credit: U.S. Army via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Japan’s expanded regional security role: The challenge of China
Japan’s steady build-up of its substantial military power is based on a realistic view of the country’s current security challenges, especially those presented by China.
Jan. 6, 2022
Eyal Ben-Ari