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Hali Spiegel

Hali Spiegel is CAMERA’s campus director.

Hundreds attend a pro-Israel rally outside the New York City consulate at Second Avenue and 42nd Street on Oct. 9, 2023. Photo by Mike Wagenheim.
Opinion
Pro-Israel students, stand tall!
Practical steps you can take to defeat hatred of Israel and the Jewish people.
Oct. 22, 2023
Hali Spiegel