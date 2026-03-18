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Helen Nesser Assad

Drone footage of the aftermath of the explosions in Beirut, Aug. 5, 2020. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
My heart breaks for Lebanon
Hezbollah has abducted an entire country under the auspices of Iran. The streets of Beirut are awash in blood and destruction, and the world shows solidarity but remains silent.
Aug. 6, 2020
Helen Nesser Assad