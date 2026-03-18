More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Henry Abramson

Henry Abramson

Henry Abramson is a noted Jewish historian and dean of Touro University’s Lander College for Men.

Am Yisrael Chai
Opinion
Three strategies for Jewish resilience after Oct. 7
Previous generations developed skills that allowed a remnant to survive countless existential threats from Beitar to Auschwitz.
Oct. 1, 2024
Henry Abramson