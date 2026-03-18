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Itamar Ben-Gvir

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir is a member of the far-right Otzma Yehudit Party.

Itamar Ben-Gvir casts his vote at a voting station in Kiryat Arba, during the Israeli general elections, Nov. 1, 2022. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
Opinion
My brethren on the left, give me a chance
If you listen to what we have to say, you’ll discover that we are all brothers, and that we agree on 90% of the issues.
Nov. 8, 2022
Itamar Ben-Gvir
Israeli Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked speaks at the Sixth Global Forum for Combating Anti-Semitism conference at the Jerusalem Convention Center on March 20, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
Like everyone else in Israel, ‘Hilltop youth’ have rights
Jan. 17, 2019
Itamar Ben-Gvir
Civil administration representatives and Israelii Border Police arrive with tractors to begin preparations for evacuation and demolition of the illegal Jewish neighborhood of Netiv Ha’avot, as Jewish settlers block their way, Feb. 6, 2018. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90.
Opinion
The silence of civil-rights warriors when the right is involved
Aug. 20, 2018
Itamar Ben-Gvir
The village of Duma from the west with the Jordan Valley in the background. Credit: Wikipedia.
Opinion
Are ‘enhanced interrogations’ a legitimate tool?
Where did civil rights go when it comes to the wayward Jewish hilltop youths?
Jun. 18, 2018
Itamar Ben-Gvir