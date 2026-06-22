First Iran-US talks yielded ‘encouraging progress,’ says Pakistani PM

The U.S.-Iran talks in Switzerland yielded “encouraging progress, including agreement on a road map toward a final deal within 60 days,” Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday.

“Alhamdulillah [praise be to Allah], the First High-Level Committee Meeting under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has concluded successfully in Bürgenstock, Switzerland,” Sharif wrote in a post on X.

The first round of meetings was held “in a positive and constructive atmosphere,” he said, claiming progress on negotiations toward a final deal, the establishment of a committee that would “provide political oversight,” and the start of technical talks.

“I commend the leadership of both the United States as well as Iran for their continued commitment to constructive engagement, and thank all brotherly and friendly countries for their valuable support in advancing this historic process,” the Pakistani leader tweeted.

Islamabad “will continue to play its honest and sincere role in advancing dialogue and diplomacy toward a peaceful and lasting resolution,” he added.

The first round of talks in Switzerland between Washington and Tehran concluded early on Monday morning. Technical talks are scheduled to continue throughout the week at the Bürgenstock Resort near Lucerne in Switzerland.

Negotiations got off to a rough start on Sunday in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s fresh threats against the Islamic Republic.

“Iran must immediately stop their highly paid proxies in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Esmaeil Baghaei, a spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, announced on Monday that Tehran’s delegation was “en route to the homeland” following “intensive discussions on the implementation of the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding to end the war.”

He said that Tehran’s implementation of the MoU was contingent on Israel ending military operations against Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon and Washington lifting sanctions, including on oil exports.

“The guiding principle is ‘commitment for commitment.’ The Islamic Republic of Iran, while closely monitoring the fulfillment of the other side’s’ obligations, will employ all available means at its disposal to ensure that those obligations are fulfilled,” he said.