Ohana to JNS: NYC Mayor Mamdani an ‘antisemitic monster’

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana sharply criticized New York City leadership over antisemitism during a speech at the second annual JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem on Monday.

The 50-year-old Likud Party member noted he attended New York’s Israel Day Parade (officially Israel Day on Fifth) on May 31 despite the absence of the city’s mayor.

“This mayor of New York recently labeled Jewish and pro-Israel advocates as monsters. Now these are some of the most peaceful and courageous people he’s talking about, many of whom are occupying the very seats in front of me,” Ohana said. “Well, the real monster in NYC is the antisemite currently occupying Gracie Mansion,” he continued, in a pointed reference to NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s official residence.”

Mamdani on June 18 described the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) as “monsters.”