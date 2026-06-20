Danon demands UN official quit over Israel blacklist

A heated verbal confrontation erupted at the United Nations on Friday when Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon called on a senior U.N. official to resign over what he described as a politically motivated campaign against Israel.

The clash occurred during the United Nations’ flagship event marking the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, at which Danon sharply criticized Pramila Patten, the U.N. secretary-general’s special representative on sexual violence in conflict, over Israel’s inclusion on a U.N. blacklist alongside terrorist organizations.

“Israel has been placed on a blacklist alongside Hamas, ISIS and Boko Haram,” Danon said. “This is a moral disgrace that will be remembered as one of the darkest stains on António Guterres’s legacy.”

Tensions escalated when Vanessa Frazier, the U.N. special representative for children and armed conflict, interrupted Danon’s remarks. Frazier is responsible for the annual report that included Israel on a U.N. blacklist related to children and armed conflict.

The interruption triggered a brief but vocal exchange.

Danon accused Patten of lending credibility to allegations against Israel without independently reviewing the evidence or ensuring that Israel had been given a fair opportunity to respond.

“If verifying the facts is not Ms. Patten’s responsibility, then what exactly is her responsibility?” he asked.

Addressing Patten directly, Danon said, “You knew Israel had cooperated. You knew you had not reviewed the evidence yourself. Yet you chose to stand behind this falsehood. You should have said no. You should have resigned. You tried to stain Israel’s name. But the stain is not on Israel. The stain is on you.”

According to a video of the exchange posted by Danon on X, Frazier objected to what she called “personal attacks” and defended her findings, saying they were based on verified evidence.

Danon responded forcefully, accusing U.N. officials of bias against Israel.

“You caved to the secretary-general’s obsession with targeting Israel,” he said.

At one point, after another interruption, Danon declared, “We are a member state, and you work for the U.N., and you will be quiet now!

Watch: During a UN discussion, an attempt was made by Special Representative @_VanessaFrazier to interrupt my remarks and shut down legitimate criticism. I refused to be silenced. pic.twitter.com/cF5F1sUSWw — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) June 20, 2026

Following the event, Danon defended his remarks on social media, saying he refused to be silenced when what he called “vile blood libels” were directed at Israeli soldiers.

“People always ask me how to stay cool-headed in a hostile environment like the U.N.,” he wrote. “There are moments when we must stand firm on our positions and not give an inch.”

Referring to the blacklist decision, Danon said the report falsely accused Israeli soldiers of “committing systematic sexual offenses as part of a war effort.”

“When it comes to vile blood libels against our soldiers—my son, my daughter, our children serving in the Israel Defense Forces and defending our country—no one will stop me from presenting the truth,” he wrote.