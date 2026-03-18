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Jacob Karlovsky

Declaration of State of Israel, May 14, 1948
Opinion
Israel Forever honors Theodor Herzl’s ‘yahrzeit’ by inspiring the next generation
The top prize will be a trip to Israel, where the winner will present his or her essay at the 2020 World Zionist Congress, founded by Herzl.
Jul. 28, 2019
Jacob Karlovsky