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Jakob Glogauer

Justin Trudeau
Opinion
On designating the IRGC, Trudeau is two years too late
Iran’s military force is a national security and terrorist threat to Canada. It’s time to enact legislation to say so.
Jun. 16, 2020
Jakob Glogauer
A view of the sun set at Ein Peek overlooking the Kineret, the Sea of Galilee, in the Golan Heights on Jan. 22, 2020. Photo by Maor Kinsbursky/Flash90.
Opinion
A fact so obvious, it was missed
Apr. 6, 2020
Jakob Glogauer