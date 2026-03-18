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Judea Pearl

Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, U.S. President Bill Clinton and PLO head Yasser Arafat at the signing of the Oslo Accords, Sept. 13, 1993. Photo by Vince Musi/The White House.
Opinion
Oslo failed because it never started
Prominent Israeli peace activist Haim Shur’s haunting words are a reminder of the depth of Palestinian rejectionism.
Sep. 21, 2023
Judea Pearl
Hamas members attend a rally in Beit Lahiya in the Gaza Strip. Credit: Atia Mohammed/Flash90.
Column
How did Hamas become the darling of the West?
Jun. 3, 2021
Judea Pearl