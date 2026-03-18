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Judy Fleischer

A tree planting ceremony on Coushatta tribal lands, including Consul General of Israel to the Southwest U.S. Gilad Katz (third from right, wearing green) and his family. Credit: Alyssa Wallace.
Features
A shared understanding
Like the Jewish people, the Coushattas “have managed to preserve our identity and the language of our ancestors despite challenges and external influences,” said David Sickey, former chairman of the Native American tribe.
Oct. 24, 2022
Judy Fleischer