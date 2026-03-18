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Justin Pozmanter

(L-R) Israeli minister of Defense Benny Gantz, minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Minister of Justice Gideon Saar during a discussion on the "family reunification law", during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on July 6, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Opinion
An (almost) optimistic take on Israel’s new coalition
If this coalition can defy the odds and govern effectively, then it might be the harbinger of a new political reality.
Jul. 8, 2021
Justin Pozmanter
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony for a new neighborhood in Kfar Etzion, Gush Etzuib, on March 14, 2021. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90.
Opinion
A campaign without meaning
Mar. 19, 2021
Justin Pozmanter