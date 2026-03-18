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Kylie Heering

An anti-Israel "apartheid wall" on display at Columbia University during "Israeli Apartheid Week" in 2017. Source: Facebook.
Opinion
Debunking the ‘apartheid wall’ at UCLA
Students for Justice in Palestine’s lies about Israel correlate with a national rise in antisemitism.
May. 17, 2023
Kylie Heering