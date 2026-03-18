More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Lawrence Peck

Lawrence Peck

Lawrence Peck is an adviser to the North Korea Freedom Coalition.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 25, 2019. Credit: Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
A bill to help Kim Jong-un, backed by extremists
Why would any member of Congress make common cause with anti-American extremists, haters of Israel and defenders of North Korea?
Jul. 26, 2023
Lawrence Peck
North Korean soldiers at the military parade in Pyongyang of the 60th anniversary of the conclusion of the Korean War. Pyongyang, North Korea. Circa July 2013. Credit: Astrelok/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Virulent Jew-hatred is regularly promoted by pro-North Korean groups
Feb. 17, 2022
Lawrence Peck