Limor Samimian-Darash

The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
The current rhetoric of fear over the propect of a “halachic state” isn’t a new phenomenon on the left. Once again, anti-religious discourse is being used to camouflage the left’s true goal: another territorial withdrawal.