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Limor Samimian-Darash

U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sign the “Jerusalem U.S.-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration,” which states that America will “use all elements of its national power" to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO
Opinion
From the Abraham Accords to the Saudi ‘peace’ plan
From historic agreements that recognized Israel’s independence and strength, the Jewish state is now being led back to the failed “two-state solution” paradigm.
Jul. 19, 2022
Limor Samimian-Darash
Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a plenum session at the Knesset, on Feb. 28, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Netanyahu is a true right-winger
Jun. 29, 2022
Limor Samimian-Darash
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly Likud party meeting at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem on March 14, 2016. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Opinion
When will the Israeli right stop eating its own?
May. 16, 2022
Limor Samimian-Darash
General view of the assembly hall during a vote on the 2022 state budget in the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem, Nov. 4, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
The banality of undermining Israeli democracy
Israelis must beware a situation in which the political accident of the Bennett government becomes the norm.
Nov. 14, 2021
Limor Samimian-Darash
Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz speaks during an election campaign event in Tel Aviv held by the Blue and White Party on April 8, 2019. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
Another anti-religious crusade is upon us
The current rhetoric of fear over the propect of a “halachic state” isn’t a new phenomenon on the left. Once again, anti-religious discourse is being used to camouflage the left’s true goal: another territorial withdrawal.
Jun. 6, 2019
Limor Samimian-Darash