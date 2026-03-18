More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Marc Greendorfer

A view of the campus of Texas A&M University in Qatar. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Qatar’s malign influence on the American legal system
The question of abuse of the judicial system is obviously thorny and fact-dependent, but from our perspective, we are seeing a very disturbing trend with regard to Qatar and American courts.
Jan. 21, 2022
Marc Greendorfer