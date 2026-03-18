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Max Samarov

Tsilya Reitburd-Mendzheritsky, third from the right, was clearly up to no good. Photo courtesy of Max Samarov.
Opinion
Ethnic studies, the Third World Liberation Front and my grandmother
As ethnic studies integrates itself into institutions of public education, it is ironically institutionalizing its own set of uncritical narratives and biases. That starts with TWLF—the origin story of the field.
Mar. 18, 2021
Max Samarov